Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Trimmed by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Insider Activity

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $135.33. 776,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

