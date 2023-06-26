CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is Hahn Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,592 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after buying an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $90,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after buying an additional 1,198,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

