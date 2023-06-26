CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $46.54 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $46.54 million and $7.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018885 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014006 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,209.61 or 0.99979007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0588245 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,213,184.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

