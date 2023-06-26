CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

