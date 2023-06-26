Celer Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.69 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $127.46 million and $8.69 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

