Chain (XCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.46 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chain has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $29.83 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,170,629,590 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom "issuance programs." Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by "control programs." These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts."

