Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,300.00 at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $44.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $12.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $14.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $12.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $53.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,043.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,017.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,722.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,233.61 and a 1 year high of $2,139.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.