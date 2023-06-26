Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a £119 ($152.27) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £130 ($166.35) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($158.67) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($162.51) to £119 ($152.27) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.32 ($152.68).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £114.22 ($146.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £114.15. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($121.55) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($158.57). The company has a market capitalization of £177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,860.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £117.01 ($149.72) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($299,449.78). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

