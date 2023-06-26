Clarius Group LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $420.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,161. The company has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.91 and its 200 day moving average is $341.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

