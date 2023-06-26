Clarius Group LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 191.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.19. The company had a trading volume of 202,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.