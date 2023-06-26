Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.42. 12,194,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,917,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

