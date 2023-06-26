Clarius Group LLC Buys 14,633 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,938,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,785,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

