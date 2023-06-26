Clarius Group LLC Buys 364 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.33. The stock has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

