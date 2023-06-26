Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

