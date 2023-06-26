Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,819 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 1.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 317.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.83. 28,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

