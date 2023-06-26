Clarius Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in American Express by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

