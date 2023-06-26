Clarius Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,744. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

