Clarius Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,042. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $413.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

