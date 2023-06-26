Clarius Group LLC Has $173.10 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784,416 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises 14.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $173,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 288,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,842. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $80.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

