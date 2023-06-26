Clarius Group LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.47. 57,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

