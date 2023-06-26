Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,986. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

