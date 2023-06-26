Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Booking by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $21.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,645.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,391. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,644.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,462.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

