Clarius Group LLC Purchases 283 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $103.88. 892,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,546. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

