Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $481.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.19 and a 200 day moving average of $370.61. The company has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

