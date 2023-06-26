Clarius Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $7.04 on Monday, reaching $459.73. The stock had a trading volume of 405,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.19. The company has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

