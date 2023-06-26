Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.32. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,447,365. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

