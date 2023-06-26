Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,505,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $827.17. The stock had a trading volume of 545,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,606. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $720.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,645 shares of company stock worth $10,443,148. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

