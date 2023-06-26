Clarius Group LLC Sells 324 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 165.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.50. 589,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.83. The company has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

