Clarius Group LLC Sells 410 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.52. The company had a trading volume of 210,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,237. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $402.92. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

