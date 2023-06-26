ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys 8,655 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,265,590 shares in the company, valued at $64,116,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $28.54. 3,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 781,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

