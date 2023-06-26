Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.