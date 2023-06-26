Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.
JMBS stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23.
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
