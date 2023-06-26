Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 23,830 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.26 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.