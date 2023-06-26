Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,077 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
