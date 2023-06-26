Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

LOW opened at $215.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

