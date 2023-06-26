Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.