Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 2.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,679,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $301,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

