Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.99 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,756 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,345,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,291,000 after acquiring an additional 115,377 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IEI opened at $116.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.04. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
