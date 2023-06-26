Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.99 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,756 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,345,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,291,000 after acquiring an additional 115,377 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEI opened at $116.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.04. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.