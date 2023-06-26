Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 118.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $232.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

