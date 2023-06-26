Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

