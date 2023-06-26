Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $118.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $321.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

