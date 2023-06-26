Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $75.94 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Conflux has a market cap of $687.04 million and $75.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,443.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00291682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.80 or 0.00729126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00535376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00063757 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,977,847,864 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,977,735,285.955307 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22677335 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $74,306,826.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

