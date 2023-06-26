Connable Office Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $486.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.19 and its 200-day moving average is $370.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

