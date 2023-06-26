Connable Office Inc. Buys 831 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.