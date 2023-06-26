Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in STERIS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

STERIS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $210.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $227.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

