Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $297.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.06.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

