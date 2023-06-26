Connable Office Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

COF opened at $106.84 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

