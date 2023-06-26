Connable Office Inc. Has $20.75 Million Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $20,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 36,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 550.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,425,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EMB opened at $86.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $90.71.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3526 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.