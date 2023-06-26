Connable Office Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $88,468,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $13,927,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $10,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.