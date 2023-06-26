Connable Office Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

MA opened at $379.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.97. The firm has a market cap of $360.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

