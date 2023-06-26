Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,411 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,578,000 after purchasing an additional 821,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,277,000 after acquiring an additional 900,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

